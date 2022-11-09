 
Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings

Gigi Hadid is keeping a low profile while dating Leonardo DiCaprio as she does not want to hurt her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik’s feelings.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the supermodel and the Titanic actor are trying not to display their love publically out of respect of her daughter’s father.

"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship," the insider told the outlet.

"They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together," the source added before saying, "Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings.”

The outlet shared that Gigi “doesn't want to be disrespectful” to the former One Direction band member “with her new relationship.”

“Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."

This comes after an insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that Zayn is having a hard time digesting that his former lover is moving on with The Wolf of Wall Street actor.

