 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Kate Middleton gives child remembrance poppy as she visits maternity facility amid pregnancy rumours

Kate Middleton melted hearts as she enjoyed some candid moments with a sweet child during a visit to the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, West London on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales struck a conversation with a cheeky boy Akeem, asking if he had a poppy. The three-year-old then replied that he ‘hadn’t found one’ just yet.

Kate quickly asked: "Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Shall I see if I can get it out?"

Akeem eagerly took the poppy as the Princess explained the special meaning behind it. She added: ‘It’s remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that’s for you. Look after it!’

Kate then asked for Akeem’s mother in the crowd and gave her Akeem’s poppy’s pin for safe keeping. Staff from the children’s centre watched on fondly as the exchange was shared between the royal and the toddler.

Prince William's wife looked gorgeous in full-length outfits again, wearing a sumptuous green overcoat layered over a turtleneck knitted jumper featuring long sleeves. The Princess wore her hair down loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

Kate Middleton was looking super stylish. Her latest outing comes amid speculations that she is pregnant with baby number four.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Shakira, Gerard Pique want their kids to live in ‘safe and calm environment’

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music

Ryan Reynolds opens up about daughters’ obsession with Taylor Swift’s music
Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers

Why 'Avatar: The High Ground' was scrapped? James Cameron answers
Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death

Drake postpones Apollo concert to mourn Takeoff death
Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations

Disney+ gains 12 million subscribers, beats analyst expectations
Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'

Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald Trump for calling 'his show dead'
Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Elon Musk effect: famed TV host Whoopi Goldberg left Twitter

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings

Gigi Hadid avoids PDA with Leonardo DiCaprio to respect Zayn Malik feelings
King Charles III dubbed more 'emotive' than Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III dubbed more 'emotive' than Queen Elizabeth II
When 'The Crown' robbery almost turned into a murder investigation

When 'The Crown' robbery almost turned into a murder investigation
King Charles, Camilla's reaction to hecklers captured in THIS video

King Charles, Camilla's reaction to hecklers captured in THIS video
'Gears of War' is coming to Netflix for a film and animated series

'Gears of War' is coming to Netflix for a film and animated series