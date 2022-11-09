 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Imtiaz Ali recalls ‘People didn’t expect Deepika to be a good actress’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Imtiaz Ali talks about his bond with Deepika Padukone
Imtiaz Ali talks about his bond with Deepika Padukone 

Imtiaz Ali is known for his mountain and travel romance films. He helmed Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone which is a critically acclaimed movie. Earlier, he also signed Deepika for Love Aaj Kal, a film based on comparison of romance between past and present.

Speaking about the experience, Imtiaz told The Indian Express, ‘As an actress, people didn’t think she was good. According to him, people doubted casting his choice. She was supposed to be pretty, and beautiful but not a good actress.’ He further added that Om Shanti Om star has proven herself over the years.

He also shared that she was very young when she became a part of Love Aaj Kal but tried to act older to show her professionalism, yet one day, he saw her for the youngster she was and the ice broke. He revealed before that particular moment they were very formal with each other, but after that they opened up about their secrets and vulnerabilities.

On the work front, Deepika will be see in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham next. 

More From Showbiz:

Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics

Humayun Saeed interacts with 'The Crown' co-actors at premiere night: See pics
Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek Bachchan shares career advice he received from Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' to premiere at 53rd IFFI

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his birthday 'My baby boy is a grown up'
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1.5 crore on Day 4
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili' earns INR 35 lakh on Day 4
Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom

Sonakshi Sinha says she was told to lose weight by her mom
Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Rajkummar Rao says no one talked to him about 'Stree' sequel

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'

Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan team-up for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'
Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra talks about upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis

Varun Dhawan gives health update about Vestibular Hypofunction diagnosis
Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have parted ways