 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth Debicki’s look at ‘The Crown’ premiere draws comparisons to Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

file footage

The Crown season five actress Elizabeth Debicki seems to be channeling the late Princess Diana on-screen as well as off-screen, after her dress at the show’s premiere night drew comparisons to the royal’s iconic ‘revenge dress’.

The 32-year-old Australian showed up to The Crown red carpet in London on November 8, 2022, in a black shoulder-baring dress.

The outfit reminded fans of Diana’s iconic black dress which she wore in 1994 at a dinner at Kensington Gardens on the night her then-husband King Charles admitted to an extra-marital affair with Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

Elizabeth Debicki’s look at ‘The Crown’ premiere draws comparisons to Diana

While Elizabeth’s dress was much longer than Princess Diana’s famous dress, it did seem to give off eerily similar vibes with a plunging neckline.

Elizabeth will be seen as Princess Diana in the hit show, with actor Dominic West portraying Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

The Crown is now streaming on Netflix. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston drops jaws as she rocks skimpy outfit to grace a magazine cover

Jennifer Aniston drops jaws as she rocks skimpy outfit to grace a magazine cover
Kate Middleton surprises royal fans amid protests against King Charles

Kate Middleton surprises royal fans amid protests against King Charles
Sylvester Stallone expresses his heartfelt feelings about Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis

Sylvester Stallone expresses his heartfelt feelings about Bruce Willis aphasia diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York

King Charles gets emotional as he unveils Queen Elizabeth II's first statue in York
Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’

Ashley Graham sheds lights on motherhood journey: ‘feeling good’
‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks

‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki combines Diana’s most glamorous looks
Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media

Hilary Duff elaborates on her short absence from social media
Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce

Rebel Wilson shares the meaning behind her daughter’s name Royce
First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix

First episode of The Crown Season 5 released on Netflix
Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor

Prince Andrew accuser Giuffre admits her mistake about lawsuit against Harvard professor
Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’

Jennifer Aniston opens up on infertility: ‘It was a challenging road for me’