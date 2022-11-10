Elizabeth Debicki’s look at ‘The Crown’ premiere draws comparisons to Diana

file footage

The Crown season five actress Elizabeth Debicki seems to be channeling the late Princess Diana on-screen as well as off-screen, after her dress at the show’s premiere night drew comparisons to the royal’s iconic ‘revenge dress’.



The 32-year-old Australian showed up to The Crown red carpet in London on November 8, 2022, in a black shoulder-baring dress.

The outfit reminded fans of Diana’s iconic black dress which she wore in 1994 at a dinner at Kensington Gardens on the night her then-husband King Charles admitted to an extra-marital affair with Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

While Elizabeth’s dress was much longer than Princess Diana’s famous dress, it did seem to give off eerily similar vibes with a plunging neckline.

Elizabeth will be seen as Princess Diana in the hit show, with actor Dominic West portraying Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.