Thursday Nov 10 2022
'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Meghan Markle has a special cypher on her official letters and it has irked royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to The Sun, Ms Levin noted how the Duchess of Sussex uses a crown amongst her initials, indicating 'prestige' before people.

Ms Levin told The Sun: "She doesn't want to be out, she doesn't want to be in. She wants to do exactly what she wants. And there she is using the crown when she's moved away

"She won't confirm with what she and Harry agreed when she left in 2020

"She changes - she's not supposed to use it any more. Ok. What's the Palace going to do about that? Absolutely nothing.

"She's pushing it as far as she can in every way she can.

Ungrateful Meghan Markle has crown on her cypher: Just to show off really

Ms Levin added: "Otherwise, if she was grateful to the royals for making her one of the most famous women in the world, for making her incredibly rich, for giving her a husband who adores her - and she can't show the smallest bit of gratitude

"She likes it there because it gives her prestige that's why she's hanging onto her titles.

"I think she would ditch it if she doesn't like the royal family so much.

"But it gives her more work and more attention.

"People think more highly of her if she's got the title - and of course if she's got the crown there... 'wow that is absolutely amazing'

"I think it's related to being around celebrities, wealthy people, lots of work more money

"She's always interested in global. Everything she talks about is global

"And if she's working around the world with a picture of a crown , it's a fantastic little helper politically because everyone will think: Oh my goodness she's amazing - that's what she thinks people will think.

"It's just to show off really," Ms Levin concluded.

