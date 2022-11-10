 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility
Justin Theroux reacts to Jennifer Aniston’s revelations on infertility

Ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux showed support to her on her latest cover story.

The Friends alum talked about her journey towards becoming a mother, infertility and split with ex-husband Brad Pitt in her latest interview with Allure.

Jennifer turned to her Instagram to share a few iconic photos from her exclusive cover story.

“End of an era. Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue” she wrote in the caption.

Ex-husband Justin Theroux, 51, commented with a fist bump and heart emoji under the post which hit over 4 million likes.

The American Psycho star, was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018 was just one of many celebrities to send their love and support after she spoke out about the hurdles she faced while “trying to get pregnant” in the public eye.

“All the years and years and years of speculation. .. It was really hard,” she told the outlet about her feelings towards pregnancy rumors while dealing with infertility.

More From Entertainment:

Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’

Maya Rudolph loved harmonising with costar Amy Adams on ‘Disenchanted’
'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'

'Ungrateful' Meghan Markle has 'crown' on her cypher: 'Just to show off really'
Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Letitia Wright says she is still recovering from 'traumatic' Black Panther 2 set accident

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'

Prince Harry 'cheerfully' asked biographer to see 'The Crown': 'You've got to'
Jennifer Aniston has 'zero regret' of not becoming a mom: 'Do yourself a favour'

Jennifer Aniston has 'zero regret' of not becoming a mom: 'Do yourself a favour'
Drake collabs with Chrome Hearts amid Vogue lawsuit

Drake collabs with Chrome Hearts amid Vogue lawsuit
Jennifer Aniston craves 'falling into somebody's arms' at end of the day

Jennifer Aniston craves 'falling into somebody's arms' at end of the day
King Charles is shown as a nasty man in new season of 'The Crown' says expert

King Charles is shown as a nasty man in new season of 'The Crown' says expert

Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast will get nominated for 'People's Choice Award' ?

Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast will get nominated for 'People's Choice Award' ?
Ralph Fiennes cooks up culinary heaven and hell in 'The Menu'

Ralph Fiennes cooks up culinary heaven and hell in 'The Menu'
Judge rules against Drake 21 Savage

Judge rules against Drake 21 Savage