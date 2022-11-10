 
sports
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Australian skipper Aaron Finch to star in PSL 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Aaron Finch — AFP/file
Aaron Finch — AFP/file 
  • Aaron Finch has signed up for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) player draft.
  • Finch has vast T20 experience under his belt, with nearly 11,000 runs in 367 matches at a strike rate of 139.31.
  • The draft is likely to take place in the third week of November 2022.

In a major development, Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch has registered for the much-anticipated eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) player draft 2023.

Finch has vast T20 experience under his belt, with nearly 11,000 runs in 367 matches at a strike rate of 139.31.

England’s Reece Topley, Tom Curran, and Adil Rashid, South Africa’s Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Rassie Van Der Dussen, Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, and Wanindu Hasaranga, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, and Evin Lewis and New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham are also among the players who have registered for the draft.

Earlier, England’s Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and David Miller, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Bangladesh’s Shakib-al-Hasan, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and the Netherlands’ Colin Ackermann have already been confirmed by the PCB for the draft.

It must be noted that the draft is likely to take place in the third week of November 2022.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already revealed the pick order for the draft, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick.

Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.

The PCB has also completed the local player category renewal process for the upcoming edition of the league.

“The teams will now put forward relegation requests for the players before finalising retentions. After relegation requests are floated, all teams are given an opportunity to meet the player’s base category. If the player’s base category is not matched, the player may be relegated to a category below his base category,” the PCB said in a press release.

Next year’s event will be staged at four venues, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, and will run from February 9 to March 19, 2023.

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza posts new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours

Sania Mirza posts new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's divorce rumours leave fans aghast

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's divorce rumours leave fans aghast
Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark

Shoaib Akhtar claps back at Irfan Pathan for ‘grace’ remark
Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?

Are Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik separated?
T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan under fire after trying to troll Pakistan
'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan

'Safe passage': Twitterati troll India after England sail to WC final against Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy

Shaheen Shah Afridi optimistic of lifting T20 World Cup trophy
England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final

England humiliate India to set-up '92 World Cup-like final
Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland

Pak-NZ: Pakistan women shine after clean sweep against Ireland
T20 WC final at risk of being washed out

T20 WC final at risk of being washed out
Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final

Imran Khan believes Pakistan can win WC final
T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan

T20 World Cup: Twitter trolls Imran Khan for mixup between Babar Azam, Babar Awan