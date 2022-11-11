 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

The man who allegedly threw eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla has been banned from having eggs.

Patrick Thelwell said he was protesting against borders and suffering.

Commenting on the news of ban, royal commentator and journalist Omid Scobie said, "That will teach him.'

The King and his wife narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England on Wednesday, British media footage showed.

The 73-year-old monarch and Camilla, 75, appeared to be targeted with three eggs which landed near them during a walkabout in York, before they were ushered away by minders.

A man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before he was detained by several police officers as the incident occurred, the footage showed.

The protester also booed the royal couple before he appeared to lob the eggs at them, according to reporters at the scene.

Other people in the crowds that had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar location for the visit started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.

Charles and Camilla continued with a traditional ceremony to officially welcome the sovereign to the city of York by the lord mayor as police detained the suspected perpetrator.

They were in the historic city to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death on September 8.


More From Entertainment:

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'
Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix
Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’

Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’
Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’

Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’
'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’

'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’
Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins saying Bonjour to new psychological series

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins saying Bonjour to new psychological series
Meghan Markle in ‘dangerous trenches’ with political swings

Meghan Markle in ‘dangerous trenches’ with political swings
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party
Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?

Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?