How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

Royal fans have been calling for the removal of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal titles since the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

One of the couple's critics recently said, "The title was given to them at marriage on the basis that they would be working royals serving the monarchy. As this is no longer the case, this title cannot be used for personal financial gain. It therefore has no purpose and must be removed."



Royal expert Marlene Koinig said it was only possible if the parliament decides to strip them of their titles.

She said, "the title was given to Harry with succession of the dukedom for his male line descendants. The letters patent mentions only Harry. Only Parliament can remove titles,"

