 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markles royal titles be removed?

Royal fans have been calling for the removal of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal titles since the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties.

One of the couple's critics recently said, "The title was given to them at marriage on the basis that they would be working royals serving the monarchy. As this is no longer the case, this title cannot be used for personal financial gain. It therefore has no purpose and must be removed."

Royal expert Marlene Koinig said it was only possible if the parliament decides to strip them of their titles.

She said, "the title was given to Harry with succession of the dukedom for his male line descendants. The letters patent mentions only Harry. Only Parliament can remove titles,"

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'
Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix
Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’

Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’
Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’

Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’
'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’

'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’
Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins saying Bonjour to new psychological series

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins saying Bonjour to new psychological series
Meghan Markle in ‘dangerous trenches’ with political swings

Meghan Markle in ‘dangerous trenches’ with political swings
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss sets the stage ablaze as she dances at a wild party
Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?

Kate Middleton wanted Meghan Markle ‘absorbed’ into Prince Harry trio?