Friday Nov 11 2022
King Charles called Queen to complain about 'mad' Diana: 'Don't you realise?'

Friday Nov 11, 2022

King Charles III urged Queen Elizabeth II to let him divorce Princess Diana, says royal expert.

Ingrid Seward in her piece for The Sun reveals the monarch made a desperate phone call to his mother during a fight with the former Princess of Wales back in the 1990s.

She writes: "Charles had tried to explain to his mother many times how impossible Diana could be.

"She would follow Charles into a room screaming. She would slam the door, open it and slam it shut again.

Ms Seward continued: "On one occasion Diana walked the length of a bookshelf, punching the carefully organised books to the back of the shelf and shouting at the top of her voice, ‘No Charles, no no no!'

"The Queen seemed impervious to his distress.

"Frustrated beyond his limit of patience, Charles telephoned his mother. He told her: "Don’t you realise she’s mad? She’s mad!"

"Then in violation of everything he had ever been taught, he lost his temper and hung up the telephone," reveals Ms Seward.

Charles and Diana eventually filed for divorce in 1996.

