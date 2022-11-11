Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi dies while working out at the gym

Siddhaanth Vir was popular for his performance in 'Kkusum' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay'

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has reportedly died at the age of 46.

As per the reports, the actor collapsed while working out at the gym. He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children.

Siddhanth was working out at the gym where his health condition deteriorated and he collapsed. He was instantly taken to the hospital. The doctors tried to revive him but could not do so and hence he breathed his last on November 11.

This is another celeb death case reported during work out after the demise of actor/comedian Raju Srivastava.

The 46-year old actor was previously known by the name Anand. But he recently changed his name to Siddhaanth Suryavanshi. Some of his popular TV shows are Kkusum, Kasuti Zindagi Kay, Mamta, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Control Room and more.

Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi was married to Alesia Raut. Previously, he was married to media personnel Ira Chaudhry. The two also have a daughter named Diza, reports IndiaToday.