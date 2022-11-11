 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi dies while working out at the gym

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Siddhaanth Vir was popular for his performance in Kkusum and Kasauti Zindagi Kay
Siddhaanth Vir was popular for his performance in 'Kkusum' and 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay'

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has reportedly died at the age of 46.

As per the reports, the actor collapsed while working out at the gym. He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and two children.

Siddhanth was working out at the gym where his health condition deteriorated and he collapsed. He was instantly taken to the hospital. The doctors tried to revive him but could not do so and hence he breathed his last on November 11.

This is another celeb death case reported during work out after the demise of actor/comedian Raju Srivastava.

The 46-year old actor was previously known by the name Anand. But he recently changed his name to Siddhaanth Suryavanshi. Some of his popular TV shows are Kkusum, Kasuti Zindagi Kay, Mamta, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Control Room and more.

Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi was married to Alesia Raut. Previously, he was married to media personnel Ira Chaudhry. The two also have a daughter named Diza, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' makes its way to the IFFI

Yami Gautam starrer 'Lost' makes its way to the IFFI
Boney Kapoor weighs in on not choosing the acting path

Boney Kapoor weighs in on not choosing the acting path

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed recalls her mom’s support in her career

Kriti Sanon overwhelmed recalls her mom’s support in her career
Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero'

Akshay Kumar to have cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero'
Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA awards

Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA awards

Deepika Padukone launches her skincare line '82° East'

Deepika Padukone launches her skincare line '82° East'
Vivek Agnihotri reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ poster

Vivek Agnihotri reveals ‘The Vaccine War’ poster

Alia Bhatt discharges from hospital after giving birth to baby girl: See pictures

Alia Bhatt discharges from hospital after giving birth to baby girl: See pictures
Nora Fatehi unite with rapper Nicki Minaj for FIFA 2022 anthem

Nora Fatehi unite with rapper Nicki Minaj for FIFA 2022 anthem
Rabia Anum thanks fans for supporting her brave act

Rabia Anum thanks fans for supporting her brave act

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' writer Nasir Adeeb receives offer from Bollywood

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' writer Nasir Adeeb receives offer from Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to pick up pace on Day 5

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' fails to pick up pace on Day 5