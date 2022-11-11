 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone shares his interest in doing reality show with family: ‘I’m still relevant'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Sylvester Stallone is showing interest in doing a reality show with his family confessing, he's 'still relevant' on The Jonathan Ross show this Saturday.

The actor, 76, who has recently called off a divorce from his wife Jennifer Flavin after a brief split this past summer now wants to do a reality show with his immediate family and it sounds quite exciting.

Speaking on Zoom on the hit ITV talk show, the Rambo actor was quoted saying. ”I want to do it while I'm still relevant. You're playing Rocky and Rambo and all these characters, but when you get home and you've got three daughters and two poodles, you're one step below that in the food chain.'

The actor is father to daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 with Flavin, 54.

He also shares son Seargeoh, 43, with ex Sasha Czack, and the late Sage Stallone, who tragically passed away at 36 following a heart attack in July 2012.

Photo credits: DailyMail
He told EXTRA earlier today that the same people will produce the new reality TV series behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

'This is going to shock people,' he shared before saying that the show will be an 'ultimate home movie.'

But he explained he finally said yes because he is on top again: 'I have this resurgence going on, so why not at this moment show people what it is like, not when you are over or retired?'

The show is set to premiere on Paramount+, but the release date has not yet been announced.

The upcoming show will give viewers a sneak peek into his work life and recent marital issues.

Last month, Stallone regretted focusing on his career over his marriage and children after his wife filed for divorce on August 19.

In October the couple reportedly met at their home where they talked and were able to work through their differences. 


