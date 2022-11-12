Meghan Markle could give royal life 'a go', she is 'natural' changemaker

Meghan Markle had a great chance to make a name for herself in the royal family had she waited a little longer, says expert.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton: "The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished."

He continued: "Meghan is a natural, I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews.

"She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito."

The statement comes two years after Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their positions as senior royals.