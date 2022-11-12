Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death

Aaron Carter’s fans are harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, and blaming her his death at 34.



Sources close to Martin told TMZ Friday, November 11th, 2022, that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) crooner but also wish death upon her.

With the constant barrage of negative comments and tags, the model deactivated her Instagram account.

The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, California home, where he was found dead in his bathtub on November 5th, 2022.

Fans have been walking up to its doors and windows to look inside — instilling fear in Martin, 30, who has been staying there. The outlet reported that Martin called the police on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to to “keep the peace” while she moved some belongings from the late singer’s home.

While the cause of death of the I Want Candy crooner is yet to be determined, Carter’s best friend Gary Madatyan claimed the pop star had been struggling with addiction issues in the months leading up to his death. The singer had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression, which paired with addiction, per Page Six.

He also shared that the singer was distressed over custody issues over his year-old son, Prince, he shares with Martin.

“I think he was doing OK until this child custody case came in,” Madatyan said. “He was very heartbroken that he couldn’t see his child and had a lot of meetings with his attorneys.”

“I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him,” Martin told People Magazine in an interview. “He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”