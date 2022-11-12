 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

  • General Bajwa visits Lahore Garrison as part of farewell meetings.
  • COAS inaugurates health and sports facilities.
  • Army chief lays floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument.

LAHORE: Ahead of his retirement toward the end of this month, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison on Saturday where he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, General Bajwa laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha.

The military's media wing added that the army chief, during his visit, inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and toured various school facilities for special children.

General Bajwa also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Hockey Arena and interacted with veteran hockey legends.

"Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are a must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports," the COAS said.

General Bajwa also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab and gave his farewell speech to the troops.

In his address, the army chief lauded them for their services to the nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He also appreciated their professionalism and devotion toward the motherland's defence, the statement read.

— Thumbnail image is taken from Radio Pakistan

