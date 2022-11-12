 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince Harrys photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the Army and took part in two tours in Afghanistan as working royal during war, is being paid tribute by his fans.

Harry looks very young and full of energy in the military uniform photos, which might be taken during his tour to Afghanistan. The pictures are attracting massive applause from fans.

Prince Harrys photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

Meghan has also been supportive of the Armed Forces over the years. In 2014, when she was working as an actress in Suits, she reportedly embarked in the United Service Organizations Inc. (USO) tour, which provides entertainment to service personnel and their families. 

Meghan reportedly visited troops stationed in five countries - Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly marked Veterans Day and Remembrance Day by sharing a message on the website of their organisation, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan's post, simply titled Remembrance Day, read: "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world."

"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

More From Entertainment:

Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him

Louis Tomlinson shares whether One Direction boys keep in touch with him
Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’

Michelle Obama shares two cents on ‘fearful mind’
‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years

‘Titanic’ star Billy Zane and Candice Neill, split after 12 years
Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal

Ferne McCann's fiance Lorri Haines posts cryptic quote amid 'voice note' scandal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship to ‘end in tears’
Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why

Dakota Johnson proves that she's the biggest fan of Coldplay: Here's why
'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations

'Yellowstone' director defends the series against 'Anti-Woke’ allegations
King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries

King Charles III eyes £600 bonus for staff on lower salaries
Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child

Nick Cannon pens a heartwarming note as he celebrates birth of his 12th child
'Tulsa King's' Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27

'Tulsa King's' Max Casella makes a shocking revelation: he did not hit puberty until age 27
Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside

Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside
King Charles takes big step to win hearts

King Charles takes big step to win hearts