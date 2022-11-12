Prince Harry's photos in military uniform resurface on Veterans Day

Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the Army and took part in two tours in Afghanistan as working royal during war, is being paid tribute by his fans.

Harry looks very young and full of energy in the military uniform photos, which might be taken during his tour to Afghanistan. The pictures are attracting massive applause from fans.



Meghan has also been supportive of the Armed Forces over the years. In 2014, when she was working as an actress in Suits, she reportedly embarked in the United Service Organizations Inc. (USO) tour, which provides entertainment to service personnel and their families.

Meghan reportedly visited troops stationed in five countries - Spain, Italy, Turkey, Afghanistan and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly marked Veterans Day and Remembrance Day by sharing a message on the website of their organisation, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan's post, simply titled Remembrance Day, read: "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honor servicemembers across the world."



"These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service. We are proud to work with so many organizations that support veterans and military families, including: The Invictus Games Foundation, The Mission Continues, Team Rubicon, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation. Today and every day, thank you for your service."

Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries.



Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.