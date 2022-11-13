Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sarah Drew explains why she does not want to scribe into Grey's Anatomy after making her writing debut.

On November 12, Sarah Drew made her screenwriting debut in Reindeer Games Homecoming, with former Grey's Anatomy cast mate, Justin Bruening.

Sarah spoke to Enews, where she explained that the idea of writing came when she was filming another Lifetime movie, 2019's Twinkle All the Way.

When asked if she would dive into writing for Grey's Anatomy in which she starred as Dr. April Kepner from 2009-2018, the actress refused because she is "really more interested in creating something from scratch."

"I'm not sure that I would want to leap into a writers' room of a show that's already going, at least at this moment. I'm having a lot of fun just crafting my own stuff. So yeah, that's kind of where I'm at right now", 42-year-old Drew explained.



Sarah returned to the medical drama in a guest appearance earlier in 2022 during the season 18 finale, alongside Jesse Williams, who plays her partner Jackson Avery.

The actress revealed there is still the possibility of her making another appearance on the show.