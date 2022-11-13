 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Sarah Drew on why she doesnt want to write an episode of Greys Anatomy

Sarah Drew explains why she does not want to scribe into Grey's Anatomy after making her writing debut.

On November 12, Sarah Drew made her screenwriting debut in Reindeer Games Homecoming, with former Grey's Anatomy cast mate, Justin Bruening.

Sarah spoke to Enews, where she explained that the idea of writing came when she was filming another Lifetime movie, 2019's Twinkle All the Way.

When asked if she would dive into writing for Grey's Anatomy in which she starred as  Dr. April Kepner from 2009-2018, the actress refused because she is "really more interested in creating something from scratch."

"I'm not sure that I would want to leap into a writers' room of a show that's already going, at least at this moment. I'm having a lot of fun just crafting my own stuff. So yeah, that's kind of where I'm at right now", 42-year-old Drew explained. 

Sarah returned to the medical drama in a guest appearance earlier in 2022 during the season 18 finale, alongside Jesse Williams, who plays her partner Jackson Avery. 

The actress revealed there is still the possibility of her making another appearance on the show.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?

Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?
King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same

King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same
Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits

Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits
Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’

Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’
Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout

Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout
Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report

Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report
Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona

Shakira cheers on son Milan at his final baseball game in Barcelona
Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’

Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’
Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’

Prince Harry’s ability to ‘manipulate’ the Firm hailed: ‘Master of persuasion’
Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin

Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin
Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online

Kate Winslet’s incredible generous gesture to a mother for her daughter wins hearts online