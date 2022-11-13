 
Oscar contender film 'Joyland' banned by censor board

Joyland was set to release in theatres on November 18
'Joyland' was set to release in theatres on November 18

Pakistan’s Oscars selected film Joyland has been banned by the censor board of Pakistan.

The film was all set to release all across Pakistan on November 18th. On November 11th, an order was issued from the Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which clearly stated that censor board gave a green signal to the film earlier but now they have revised their decision.

The censor board has been receiving complaints that the film contains highly objectionable material; therefore the board has imposed a ban on the nationwide release of Joyland.

The film is set in Lahore and revolves around the story of the youngest son of a middle-class patriarchal Rana Family, who joins theatre and ends up falling in love with a Trans starlet. His love story elucidates the desires and secrets of the entire Rana family.

Joyland has gained massive appreciation worldwide. It got its first premiere at the Cannes 2022, where it received a standing ovation by the audience and jury. Later on, it had a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and at the American Film Institute Festival. After achieving so many international premieres, the film was now coming to its own country to light up the theatres.

Saim Sadiq’s directorial film stars Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani in lead roles.

