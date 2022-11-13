 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Bones and All' Milan premiere shuts down amid concerns of Timothée Chalamet's safety

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Bones and All Milan premiere gest suspended due to rising concern about Timothée Chalamet's safety.

On November 12, the Milan premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance Bones and All was shut down after a massive crowd surged outside the red carpet.

According to Variety, fans had gathered outside of Space Cinema Odeon to catch a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet, however the local police had to close the red carpet after the crowd swell prompted safety concerns.

The screening of the film continued as planned. Chalamet did not come in front of the press after members of the press were turned away. 

The attendees had their pictures taken inside the venue and the premiere went on at a limited capacity.

The Milan premiere is the second event that comes after the movie debuted in Italy at the Venice Film Festival in September. 

Bones and All starts a limited theatrical release in North America on November 18  and fully releases in all cinemas on November 23, 2022.


