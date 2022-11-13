 
Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry considers his elder brother Prince William and Kate Middleton as his inspiration despite rift with the royals.

The Closer UK, per International Business Times, quoting an insider reported, "He (Prince Harry) always used to look up to William and Kate as an inspirational couple and should anything ever happen between him and Meghan, it would be Kate he'd turn to for advice."

The claim comes amid speculations there is a rift between Meghan and Harry and that all is not well in their marriage.

The Duke of Sussex is fearful that Meghan Markle would leave him if he does not act according to the wishes of the Duchess.

The report, citing an insider, claims "A split would be unbearable agony."

