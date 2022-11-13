Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Take a look at heart-warming moments from set

Netflix's Stranger Things will be concluded in its upcoming fifth and final season.

While the showrunners have teased the plot for the upcoming instalment of the series, there hasn't been an official release date for season 5. However, the wait may not be as long as the previous season – definitely be a shorter break than the 3-year gap between seasons 3 and 4.

The show stars with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

The potential plotline will likely follow the Hawkins kids as they try to defeat Vecna once and for all now that the Upside Down has invaded their town, via People Magazine.

The Duffer brothers have teased their endgame for the show in previous interviews, and it sounds emotional. In a conversation with The Wrap, Ross Duffer revealed that some Netflix executives actually teared up when they announced their plans for season 5.

"We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

While the team gears up to begin work on the final instalment of the season, Netflix shared glimpses into the ensemble cast goofing off and sharing laughs while filming the latest season.

Here are some behind the scene glimpse as a sweet treat for fans:







































