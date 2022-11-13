 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Reuters

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

LONDON: Britain's King Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London on Sunday for the first time as monarch, laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Charles, who became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, was joined by other senior members of the royal family including his son and heir Prince William.

His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building.

Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin said the ceremony to honour Britain's war dead had an "additional poignancy" after the loss of the queen.

"She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom," he told the BBC.

Buckingham Palace said the design of the King's wreath paid tribute to the wreath of his grandfather King George and his mother Elizabeth, with poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and a ribbon bearing Charles's racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

More From Entertainment:

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer
Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award
Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit

Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit