 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received harsh criticism after being named for the Ripple of Hope Award handed out by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

The ceremony will take place in New York on December 6, just week after Prince William and Kate Middleton's arrival in Boston for this year's Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Meghan and Harry's nomination for the prestigious gong has angered some historians and experts as they questioned the merit of the award, while some royal fans think The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being awarded for insulting the royal family.

Royal fans blasted the move as ridiculous. Some think it indicates that the California-based couple is being paid and appreciated for their attempt to hurl insults at the royal family.

While, some believe it's an attempt to steal the Prince and Princess of Wales' thunder during their visit in Boston.

"I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd," Professor David Nasaw, author of Pulitzer Prize-nominated book The Patriarch about President Kennedy's father told the Mail on Sunday.

He went on saying that the Kennedys' patriarch Joseph, an Irish Catholic, would be turning in his grave to see branches of his family "latching on to British Royalty".

While, Kerry Kennedy, the president of the organisation which gives away the award, has explained that Harry and Meghan and their "willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change."

More From Entertainment:

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award
Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit

Kate Middleton praised for her 'natural' technique during royal visit
Prince Harry aiding ‘mawkish’ exploitation of the Royal Family

Prince Harry aiding ‘mawkish’ exploitation of the Royal Family