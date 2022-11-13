Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received harsh criticism after being named for the Ripple of Hope Award handed out by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.



The ceremony will take place in New York on December 6, just week after Prince William and Kate Middleton's arrival in Boston for this year's Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Meghan and Harry's nomination for the prestigious gong has angered some historians and experts as they questioned the merit of the award, while some royal fans think The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being awarded for insulting the royal family.



Royal fans blasted the move as ridiculous. Some think it indicates that the California-based couple is being paid and appreciated for their attempt to hurl insults at the royal family.



While, some believe it's an attempt to steal the Prince and Princess of Wales' thunder during their visit in Boston.



"I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd," Professor David Nasaw, author of Pulitzer Prize-nominated book The Patriarch about President Kennedy's father told the Mail on Sunday.



He went on saying that the Kennedys' patriarch Joseph, an Irish Catholic, would be turning in his grave to see branches of his family "latching on to British Royalty".



While, Kerry Kennedy, the president of the organisation which gives away the award, has explained that Harry and Meghan and their "willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change."