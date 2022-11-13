Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton might be one of the most influential royals at the time but the now-Princess of Wales was snubbed when she attended the now-King Charles’ birthday party.

A former royal butler Grant Harrold recalled the time Prince William and Kate were studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

By 2004 the couple’s romance was known everywhere and Kate attended a royal function before their marriage was announced.

However, no one seemed to notice that she was the future king’s girlfriend.

Charles’ 60th birthday in 2008 had Kate “standing in the middle of a marquee on her own.”

“And nobody was talking to her or going near her because they didn’t know who she was or recognize her,” he revisited.

“William wasn’t there at that point and she was just kind of standing there. She wasn’t really known. So I went over and started chatting away to her while we waited for Will to come in and it was quite sweet.”

Harrold admitted thinking to himself: “Can you imagine putting her in the middle of a room now, she’d be mobbed.”