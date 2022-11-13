 
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Netflix has just come under fire for attempting to ‘kick’ King Charles’ teeth in with Prince Harry’s help.

Royal commentator and author Sarah Vine offered these insights in a new piece for the Mail On Sunday.

She began by saying, “The latest kick in the teeth for the Royals – which let's not forget have just suffered a colossal bereavement – comes in episode one of the fifth series, which covers the years from 1991 to 1996, encompassing the breakdown of Charles's marriage to Diana.”

“It opens with the late Queen being depicted, aged 65, as a hopeless has-been, stuck in the past and desperate to cling on to power beyond her sell-by date despite the wishes of her people who, according to a poll, wish she would abdicate.”

“It's not even a month since she was finally laid to rest at Windsor; but that doesn't bother Netflix. Business is business, ratings are ratings. If anything they probably calculate that her death makes it more likely people will tune in.”

“No matter that her son, King Charles, is still grieving. Now he faces being portrayed as a pushy usurper, desperate to get his mother out of the way so he can get his mitts on her crown.”

