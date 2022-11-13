‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

The much awaited fifth season of The Crown arrived on Netflix earlier this week.

The latest installment of the royal drama series chronicles the historical and controversial events of the royal family during the mid-1990s including the dramatic breakdown of the now-King Charles III and the late Princess Diana’s marriage.

Addressing King Charles’ portrayal in the series, royal expert Angela Mollard has expressed concerns that “the show directly influences our opinions", which could be damaging for the new monarch.

Mollard told Sunrise: "A lot of the material around the Queen was historical, but the King hasn't even gone through his coronation yet."

"In the first episode, [Charles is] being positioned as a man who was trying to overthrow his mother by speaking to the then-Prime Minister John Major," she noted.

Mollard also explained that John "denied that this ever happened", adding that it was "basically fictitious nonsense."

The royal expert expressed her concern that what is shown in The Crown will influence, in particular, the "younger viewers" and lead them to believe the things portrayed are "true" even after Netflix’s disclaimer that "this is fictionalized."

The Crown will return for a sixth and final season. The release date has not yet been announced.