Sunday Nov 13 2022
King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

King Charles is being seen as a ‘symbol of stability’ by many royal watchers as the UK continues to struggle with a political crisis, as per several experts.

Talking about Charles’ reign days before the monarch celebrates his 74th birthday next week, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Daily Star that he has proven to be a ‘stabilising’ figure as the UK goes through a cost-of-living crisis and an unstable political environment.

Schofield said, “King Charles has proven to be a symbol of stability through some pretty chaotic weeks in politics.”

“I think countries like the United States envy that type of solidarity. No matter what is happening politically, people can look to King Charles for light. I am eager to see his Christmas speech!” she added.

Her comments were supported by another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliam, who said, “His reserves of energy are phenomenal. His popularity has increased considerably too.”

The comments come as King Charles and the royal family gear up to celebrate his birthday next week on November 14; he was 73 when he ascended the British throne, making him the older heir to ascend the throne. 

