Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs

The royal family paid heartwarming tribute to past monarchs as the King Charles III laid a wreath at London's Cenotaph - the first time he has done so as monarch, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared a picture of the new monarch Charles laying his poppy wreath at the Cenotaph. It also added photographs of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II carrying out the same duty in the past.



They wrote: "This tradition was started by King George V in 1920, who unveiled the Cenotaph, and has been continued by every Monarch since."



The UK has fallen silent on Remembrance Sunday in honour of servicemen and women who laid their lives in past conflicts.



A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT, with similar ceremonies at war memorials across the country. Big Ben chimed 11 times as the silence began, with war veterans watching on.



Other royals, including the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal also laid wreaths, along with the prime minister and other senior politicians.

