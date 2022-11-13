 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs

The royal family paid heartwarming tribute to past monarchs as the King Charles III laid a wreath at London's Cenotaph - the first time he has done so as monarch, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared a picture of the new  monarch Charles laying his poppy wreath at the Cenotaph. It also added photographs of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II carrying out the same duty in the past.

They wrote: "This tradition was started by King George V in 1920, who unveiled the Cenotaph, and has been continued by every Monarch since."

The UK has fallen silent on Remembrance Sunday in honour of servicemen and women who laid their lives in past conflicts. 

A national two-minute silence was held at 11:00 GMT, with similar ceremonies at war memorials across the country. Big Ben chimed 11 times as the silence began, with war veterans watching on.

Other royals, including the Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal also laid wreaths, along with the prime minister and other senior politicians.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis
King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging

King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging
Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'

Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'
Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit

Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit
‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show
Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'

Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'
Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'
Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A