Sunday Nov 13 2022
Remembrance Sunday: Holly Willoughby honours contribution of soldiers in poignant post

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Holly Willoughby is sharing a heartfelt post-touching post in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

Penning 'Lest we forget', the TV presenter joined other celebrities in marking the day, alongside stars such as Carol Vorderman and Amanda Holden, who shared posts to their respective social media.

The celebrities all took to Instagram to honour the contribution of soldiers and people who have died from the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Holly just shared a graphic of a poppy wreath on her page, with Lest We Forget printed in the middle of the wreath.

She echoed this in her caption, penning the phrase with a simple heart emoji.

Also leading the celebrity tributes was Amanda Holden, who shared a silhouette picture of soldiers at war, simply captioning: '#Lestweforget'.

The government has announced free rail transport is available to all veterans today to allow them to attend services more easily amid the cost of living crisis.

This morning, King Charles III led a morning of moving tributes to the British Armed Forces as he laid a wreath as monarch for the first time at the Cenotaph - after the nation fell silent to honour those killed since World War One.

