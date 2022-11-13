Prince Andrew begins charity work to rebuild his reputation

Queen Elizabeth II's disgraced son Prince Andrew has reportedly started a good initiative to win hearts as he donated fruit and vegetables to struggling families.



Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew reportedly 'donate leftover fruit and vegetables from their Royal Lodge garden in Windsor to local charity helping struggling families'.

A royal source told The Mirror that their gardener Kevin takes their spare veg to a local church weekly.

"This week we fed 126 people. With the cost of our fruit and veg from our supplier we spent £3.52 per person this week, so £14.08 per month per person," it added.



Sarah and Andrew currently reside together in Windsor's Royal Lodge despite having divorced in 1996.



There are speculations that the 63-year-old Duke was last night said to be planning a 'fightback' as he is adamant a return to public life may still be possible.

Andrew, according to The Mail on Sunday, was left 'bereft' and in tears after King Charles III made it clear to him that there would be no way back for him at 'the Firm'.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father Andrew is said to have been 'blindsided' by the outcome of the private meeting, held at Charles's Birkhall estate in Scotland, just days before the Queen's death.