 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Kanye West looked relaxed as he put on a stylish display in Beverley Hills on Saturday night after Dave Chappelle tackled the rapper's recent antisemitic remarks at the start of Saturday Night Live's show.

The Donda rapper, 45, cut a casual figure in an all-black ensemble, opting for a comfortable black hoodie and black jeans.

He wore a cool black leather jacket over the top and strolled along the LA streets in black boots.

Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

Kanye wore his usual glum expression on his face and pulled his hood up to cover his baseball cap underneath.

His outing came as Chappelle was giving a lengthy monologue lasting almost 17 minutes in which he appeared to defend the rapper's comments on SNL.

It comes after the rapper made a series of antisemitic attacks, claiming that a 'Jewish underground media mafia' is ruining his career and that he would go 'death con 3' on Jewish people. 

More From Entertainment:

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside
Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum
Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'

Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'
Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film
King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition
Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’
Kanye West once fired Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake

Kanye West once fired Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake
Prince Andrew begins charity work to rebuild his reputation

Prince Andrew begins charity work to rebuild his reputation
Remembrance Sunday: Holly Willoughby honours contribution of soldiers in poignant post

Remembrance Sunday: Holly Willoughby honours contribution of soldiers in poignant post
Prince William completes first historic duty as Prince of Wales: Details

Prince William completes first historic duty as Prince of Wales: Details