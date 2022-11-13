Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

Kanye West looked relaxed as he put on a stylish display in Beverley Hills on Saturday night after Dave Chappelle tackled the rapper's recent antisemitic remarks at the start of Saturday Night Live's show.

The Donda rapper, 45, cut a casual figure in an all-black ensemble, opting for a comfortable black hoodie and black jeans.

He wore a cool black leather jacket over the top and strolled along the LA streets in black boots.

Kanye wore his usual glum expression on his face and pulled his hood up to cover his baseball cap underneath.

His outing came as Chappelle was giving a lengthy monologue lasting almost 17 minutes in which he appeared to defend the rapper's comments on SNL.

It comes after the rapper made a series of antisemitic attacks, claiming that a 'Jewish underground media mafia' is ruining his career and that he would go 'death con 3' on Jewish people.