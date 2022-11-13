 
Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum

Prince William and Kate Middleton became the new Prince and Princess of Wales as Charles ascended to the throne following the Queen’s death in September.

William and Kate are making all their efforts to win hearts of the nation after taking the new royal role amid protests and campaign to remove them as Prince and Princess of Wales. The petition to remove William's title has passed 38000 signatures.

The petition, which gained momentum during the couple's first official trip to the nation as the Prince and Princess of Wales, seems to fail convincing the nation to go against William's title as very few people have signed it since the couple's visit.

William inherited the title from his father, sparking controversy in the country, with the petition page highlighting that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they don’t recognise the Windsor's as their Prince.

The petition claims that William being the Prince of Wales is an ‘insult to Wales’ and a symbol of ‘historical oppression’ and even undermines Wales’ status as a nation.

The petition was launched by Trystan Gruffyd from Pontypridd, Wales with the title of “End ‘Prince of Wales’ title out of respect for Wales”, on Change.org.

