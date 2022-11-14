King Charles was crying as he placed wreath by the Cenotaph

King Charles III's eyes were full of tears as he placed his wreath by the Cenotaph. He represented his mother for several years but today was the first time he placed it for himself.



Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London on Sunday for the first time as monarch, laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Charles, who became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, was joined by other senior members of the royal family including his son and heir Prince William. His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building.

Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin said the ceremony to honour Britain's war dead had an "additional poignancy" after the loss of the queen.

"She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom," he told the BBC.