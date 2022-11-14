 
Monday Nov 14 2022
2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, November 13th, 2022.

The star-studded event featured incredible performances from the winners David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Gorillaz. The show also featured performances from Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. Armani White performed during the red carpet show.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the EMAs, where Taylor Swift was the top winner of the night, with four awards. Guetta, Nicki Minaj and SEVENTEEN each won two awards.

Here’s the full winner list:

Best Song

  • Harry Styles – “As It Was”
  • Jack Harlow – “First Class”
  • Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

  • Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
  • Doja Cat – “Woman”
  • Harry Styles – “As It Was”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
  • Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Best Artist

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Harry Styles
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Rosalía
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

  • Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”
  • WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”
  • Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
  • Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”
  • Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”

Best Live

  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • WINNER: Harry Styles
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Lizzo
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best New

  • WINNER: Seventeen
  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Tems

Best K-Pop

  • WINNER: Lisa
  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Itzy
  • Seventeen
  • Twice

Best Latin

  • WINNER: Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • J Balvin
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • WINNER: David Guetta
  • DJ Snake
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock

  • WINNER: Muse
  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

Best Alternative

  • WINNER: Gorillaz
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Yungblud

Best R&B

  • WINNER: Chlöe
  • Givēon
  • H.E.R.
  • Khalid
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Best Longform Video

  • WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”
  • Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”
  • Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
  • Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
  • Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good

  • WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
  • Latto - “P*ssy”
  • Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
  • Stromae - “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

  • WINNER: BTS
  • Blackpink
  • Harry Styles
  • Lady Gaga
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Taylor Swift

Best PUSH

  • Nessa Barrett
  • WINNER: Seventeen
  • Mae Muller
  • Gayle
  • Shenseea
  • Omar Apollo
  • Wet Leg
  • Muni Long
  • Doechii
  • Saucy Santana
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

  • WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
  • BTS | Minecraft
  • Charli XCX | Roblox
  • Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
  • Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

