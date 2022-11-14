2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, November 13th, 2022.

The star-studded event featured incredible performances from the winners David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Gorillaz. The show also featured performances from Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. Armani White performed during the red carpet show.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the EMAs, where Taylor Swift was the top winner of the night, with four awards. Guetta, Nicki Minaj and SEVENTEEN each won two awards.

Here’s the full winner list:

Best Song

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Best Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”

Tiësto, Ava Max - “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best New

WINNER: Seventeen

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

WINNER: Lisa

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock

WINNER: Muse

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby - “2step”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Latto - “P*ssy”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Stromae - “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best PUSH

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance