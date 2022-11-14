 
Netflix 'The Crown' Elizabeth Debicki on Diana's recordings: 'fascinating'

Netflix series The Crown famed actor Elizabeth Debicki shared her experience on recreating Princess Diana’s recordings.

The fifth season of Netflix royal series is one of the most talked about installments in the show's history. The drama which is mostly based on the real events of the Royal Family's history has also been surrounded with controversy since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

However, one of the most key discussions about the series centers around the idea of giving spotlight to the life of Princess Diana and her marriage to the then Prince of Wales in the months leading up to her tragic death in 1997.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was chosen to play Princess Diana, who was often referred to as the "people's princess."

One of the key factors which are showcased in the series is how Diana helped the author Andrew Morton to write his biography of her life, titled Diana: Her True Story.

In events that are shown on the small screen, Princess Diana did not allow Morton to interview her but instead offered elaborate responses to his questions in the form of audio recordings, which were delivered to Morton by her close friend Dr. James Colthurst.

During an interview to Entertainment Weekly Debicki opened up on filming the scenes of recording, "a fascinating and complex task.”

“It's extremely unusual that you would just suddenly have this portal opened up where you can access that kind of reality, and that emotional truth, of your character, and then find ways to reinterpret it as an actor." She said. 

"I found it to be a really rich experience and a real challenge as well. I recently watched that episode, and I feel the way Jess Hobbs directed it brings all the pieces together in this really satisfying way." She added.

A revised edition of Morton’s book that follows Diana’s death titled Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words was compiled on the bases of transcripts of the audio recordings that the then Princess of Wales sent to him.

