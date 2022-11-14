Prince Andrew ‘determined to fight’ to make way back into public life

Prince Andrew is “determined” to make a return to public life as his sexual abuse scandal took a new turn on Tuesday.

The Duke of York stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after he was caught up in sexual abuse allegations by accuser Virginia Guiffre.

Last week, Guiffre agreed to drop the allegations stating, she “may have made a mistake".

Reacting to the recent development in the case, a source told Daily Mail that Prince Andrew could be eyeing a way back into public life.

"Everything has changed, and Andrew is determined to fight,” the insider added.

This came after the site quoted a source sharing: “Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back.

"Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her."

"They continued: “Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior Royal.

"At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end. He was told: ‘You have to accept this’."