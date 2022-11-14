 
Tom Brady defends his return to NFL with 'zero' regrets amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady defends his return to NFL with 'zero' regrets amid Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady said he has "zero" regrets to return back to the NFL, despite his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

According to ESPN, the 45-year-old said, "I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back."

When questioned about having regrets about his career moves, Brady responded explicitly, "Zero, no. Definitely not."

"I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity," the star quarterback continued.

The father of three, whose separation from Gisele Bündchen was completed last month, didn't speak clearly about his divorce.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing — that's for a number of different reasons," Brady said of his current team.

"This is a very important game for us … We've got to just win this game, and it'll take care of that," he added, referencing their match against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday.

Previously, the football star admitted his relationship troubles were impacting his performance.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said on an episode of his Sirius XM show "Let's Go!" last month.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children.

