Monday Nov 14 2022
'Release Joyland' trends on Twitter, actors and authors come out in support

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Joyland, brainchild of Saim Sadiq helmed by ALL CAPS and Sarmad Khoosat Films was all set to release on November 18th, until a smear campaign was run against it on Twitter and Pakistan Censorship Board cancelled the release of Cannes Award Winner.

Right after the notification, well-known authors and actors came out in support of the film. Earlier, it was Sarwat Gillani and Osman Khalid Butt, later yesterday, Fatima Bhutto, author of Songs of Blood and Swords tweeted against the ban. She said no one was forcing anyone to watch anything and any country should be proud to have a film like Joyland.

Veteran actor Adnan Malik also came out in support of Joyland's release. 

Sanam Saeed earlier tweeted to condemn the ban.

Netizens are in favor of Joyland release. For last two days, #ReleaseJoyland have been trending on Twitter. 

Joyland is a film that symbolizes the struggles of transgender people. International media calls it A profoundly moving film that might just make a difference. It has love, death and emotions all wrapped in one. Earlier in October, Malala Yousufzai joined the film as an executive producer. 

