Monday Nov 14 2022
Kylie Jenner’s backless red carpet dress sets internet ablaze: Watch

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Kylie Jenner had a major red carpet fashion moment this Saturday, November 12, at the Baby2Baby Gala in California when she stepped out in a backless number.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her best fashion foot forward at the gala, where her older sister Kim Kardashian was honoured, in a stunning black Loewe gown that left her fans in a frenzy online.

The interesting number also featured a surprising backless moment, highlighted by Kylie herself in an Instagram post which she captioned, “Now let’s hear it for the back of the dress!!!”

The post was met with love from Kylie’s famous posse of friends and family, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, who commented, “Let’s hear it for this stunning queen!!!!! Bravo!!!!”

Kylie’s gobsmacking red carpet moment came alongside sister Kim, who was the main honouree at the Baby2Baby gala this year, and was awarded the Giving Tree Award for her charity work.

