Kardashian-Jenner family throws lavish birthday party for Dream Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner clan threw a lavish birthday party for Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian, who turned 6 on November 10.

Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, celebrated her birthday on Friday in a lavish butterfly-themed party.

The celebration was thrown by Dream’s family members, including aunt Khloé Kardashian and grandma Kris Jenner, who shared glimpses from the occasion on social media.

"Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe said in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, the Good American founder showed off fans everything from balloon-archway decorations adorned with butterfly streamers to a three-layer cake with butterfly-shaped fondant.

One IG Story clip showed Dream and her cousin – Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, dressed up in head-to-toe Fendi. The little munchkins were seen dancing to hits including the Tones and I’s Dance Monkey and Fergie’s Fergalicious.

Meanwhile, mom Blac Chyna, 34, shared an IG Reel with a sweet note reading, “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream mommy loves you.”