Monday Nov 14 2022
Actor Sunil Shende passes away in Mumbai

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Sunil Shende was known for his supporting roles in Ghayaal, Khal Nayak, Gandhi and more
Earlier today, news came out that actor Sunil Shende has reportedly passed away in Mumbai.

Film and music critic Pavan Jha informed the sources that: “He died at his residence in Vile Parle at 1 am last night and his body was cremated this afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Parshiwada.”

In his remarkable 30 years career, Sunil was known for his outstanding supporting roles in movies like: Khal Nayak, Gandhi, Daud, Magan, Viruddh, Ghayaal and Ziddi.

Meanwhile, he played the role of a deputy commissioner of police in Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan in the lead. Furthermore, he was part of Rohit Shetty’s Zameen featuring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, where Shende played the character of an inept politician.

As per NDTV, actor Rajesh Tailang paid a tribute to Sunil and wrote: “Great actor and a great human being… Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali.”

