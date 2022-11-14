 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

File Footage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son Cruz Beckham is all set to join forces with the man behind Sam Ryder's hit number Space Man, Max Wolfgang.

The aspiring singer wants to team up with Wolfgang after he was “blown away” by his work on Ryder’s song when he performed at The Eurovision Song Contest.

The son of the former legendary footballer felt that Wolfgang’s style of writing would go with what he wanted to create in his music career.

Wolfgang, who has previously worked with Kylie Minogue, Little Mix and Rudimental, was said to be “very excited” to team up with Beckham.

An insider told The Sun, "Cruz was blown away by Sam’s performance at Eurovision and felt Max’s style of writing would work with the vibe he’s going for, and asked if he could arrange a session.”

"Max heard some of the demos Cruz has been working on and was very excited to be involved. He was surprised by his musical talent,” the source added.

This comes after Beckham signed a contract with Tap Music management, a music company that made Dua Lipa a big star.

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix
Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent

Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent
Meghan Markle 'prepares plan' to beat Kate Middleton in popularity

Meghan Markle 'prepares plan' to beat Kate Middleton in popularity
Kardashian-Jenner family throws lavish birthday party for Dream Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner family throws lavish birthday party for Dream Kardashian

Johnny Depp fans think he showed up at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp fans think he showed up at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Kylie Jenner’s backless red carpet dress sets internet ablaze: Watch

Kylie Jenner’s backless red carpet dress sets internet ablaze: Watch
North West shares favourite R-rated film despite Kanye’s disapproval

North West shares favourite R-rated film despite Kanye’s disapproval
Bindi Irwin gushes over 'incredible' husband in touching birthday tribute

Bindi Irwin gushes over 'incredible' husband in touching birthday tribute
Nas’ Calabasas home robbed by two men on eve of album release

Nas’ Calabasas home robbed by two men on eve of album release

Prince Andrew angry at Virginia Guiffre for ‘gagging him down’

Prince Andrew angry at Virginia Guiffre for ‘gagging him down’