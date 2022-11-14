Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly made their father King Charles’ 70th birthday an ‘absolute nightmare’ four years ago, as per a royal book.



According to royal authors and experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, King Charles 70th birthday family photoshoot that saw him pose alongside wife Camilla, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, was far from a happy affair.

In their book Finding Freedom, Scobie and Durand cited a close royal source who branded the then-Prince Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’.

Durand and Scobie wrote in their book: “The boys (Prince Harry, William) can be hot and cold with their father, disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called an absolute nightmare.”

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” they added.

It is pertinent to highlight that King Charles ascended the British throne in September this year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 73, making him the oldest royal to become monarch.