 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly made their father King Charles’ 70th birthday an ‘absolute nightmare’ four years ago, as per a royal book.

According to royal authors and experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, King Charles 70th birthday family photoshoot that saw him pose alongside wife Camilla, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, was far from a happy affair.

In their book Finding Freedom, Scobie and Durand cited a close royal source who branded the then-Prince Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’.

Durand and Scobie wrote in their book: “The boys (Prince Harry, William) can be hot and cold with their father, disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called an absolute nightmare.”

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” they added.

It is pertinent to highlight that King Charles ascended the British throne in September this year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, at the age of 73, making him the oldest royal to become monarch. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron
Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’

Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’
Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals

Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals
King Charles birthday celebrated with 21-gun salute in Green Park

King Charles birthday celebrated with 21-gun salute in Green Park
The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried kicked out of the band after sexual assault allegations

The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried kicked out of the band after sexual assault allegations
Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK

Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK
Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC
Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos
Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria

Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria
Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity

Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity
Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...

Former royal protection officer reveals Prince Andrew 'screams and shouts' if ...
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies