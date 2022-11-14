 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’
The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

The Crown star Olivia Williams recently came out in support of Meghan Markle against British people over the “negative treatment”.

In a latest interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the Netflix series, opened up that race does play “key factor” in Meghan’s treatment.

“I can’t overlook the race issue. Somewhere in the souls of the people who despise Meghan, I’m afraid I think that’s an issue,” said the 37-year-old who had been married to actor African American actor Rhashan Stone for nearly 20 years.

Speaking further about Meghan’s issue, Olivia explained, “When you’re an actor, the studio looks after you and it’s in their interests to keep you safe, but that’s not how it works in the royal family. They’re looking after the Crown. They’re not looking after you.”

Gushing over Camilla, the Sixth Sense actress mentioned that she found the Queen Consort as “very funny” and not exactly a “monarchist.

“I’ve always had a pinko lefty stance on the royal family. I quite like that they were there to represent us but couldn’t really justify it in terms of all men being born equal. But, of course, when I met her I gushed,” revealed the Rushmore actress.

The Postman actress continued, “When I got the job, lots of people were saying, ‘I don’t get it, I don’t see you as Camilla,’ and I was, like, ‘I feel quite Camillaesque,’”

“But, anyway, I put the wig on and it’s job done. I could actually go home and the wig could do the work for me,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt

Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt
Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron
Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’

Cristiano Ronaldo slams Manchester United over ‘lack of empathy’
Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals

Prince Harry marks Remembrance Day with special outing without royals
King Charles birthday celebrated with 21-gun salute in Green Park

King Charles birthday celebrated with 21-gun salute in Green Park
Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’

Prince Harry, Prince William made King Charles’ 70th birthday a ‘nightmare’
The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried kicked out of the band after sexual assault allegations

The Neighbourhood drummer Brandon Fried kicked out of the band after sexual assault allegations
Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK

Kate Middleton 'trying to bring about change' in UK
Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC

Drake loses a bet of $2 million amid Adesanya lost in UFC
Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton honoured with $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos
Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria

Cruz Beckham drops vintage picture as he pays tribute to his Spice Girl mother Victoria
Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity

Jeff Bezos to give most of his $124 billion fortune to charity