BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon

BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' will drop soon

Kim Nam-joon aka RM, the leader of the K-pop BTS is all set with his debut solo album called ‘Indigo’.

His first full-length album Indigo, releasing on December 2. RM shared a glimpse of his album.



Big Hit Music confirmed the news recently and said that the album will be based on reflecting the diary of RM’s life experiences.

Earlier, the South Korean rapper shared on social media that he has been prepping for the solo album since 2019.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music released an official statement regarding the release, “We are excited to announce that RM, the leader of BTS, is preparing to release his first official solo album."

Further, the agency added, "RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two Mixtapes. Through Indigo, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists. Pre-orders: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (KST) Thank you.”



