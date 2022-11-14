 
Monday Nov 14, 2022

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par boy makes a comeback

Darsheel Safary made his identity in the b-town through Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par. After years, he is all set to be seen in a romantic drama titled Capital A small a alongside Revathi Pillai. The film is about a young, sweet love that will remind everyone of their first crush.


The film is helmed by Sumit Suresh Kumar and also co-written by him alongside Gaurav Joshi. The film sheds light on insecurities teenagers have especially when it comes to romantic relationships. According to Sumit, director-cum-writer said that romantic dramas have a special effect on audience, yet the perception matters which sometimes end up spoiling relationships.

Darsheel talked about how things are falling back in place for him in an interview with ETimes. He also said, “I want to work with them. Who wouldn’t? Janhvi and Sara are established names in the industry. I believe everyone gets his or her chance. Maybe in a couple of years, I will get mine, too.”

The film will be released on Amazon Mini TV soon.

