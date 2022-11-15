Rihanna desires Beyoncé to walk her next fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'





Rihanna has recently expressed her desire to have Beyoncé walk her annual Savage x Fenty fashion shows.

On November 14, Rihanna was exclusively asked by Enews which model she dreams of walking for her future catwalk showcase. She had a one-name star as her answer.

"Beyoncé," Rihanna exclaimed, "I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me."



In her most recent 2022 show, premiered on Prime Video on November 9, the Umbrella singer had famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu.

If Beyoncé fulfills Rihanna's dream, she would join the force of an already impressive list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Shayk.