Queen mother did not want Prince Philip 'Greek blood' to enter in royals

Queen Elizabeth II's mother did not want her to marry Prince Philip, says expert.

Dr Tessa Dunlop reveals the Windsor royals were worried inclusion of a Greek Prince, Philip, in the family would mess up their bloodline.



Speaking to host Jo Elvin, Dr Dunlop said: "A lot of the courtiers and those around the young Princess, and even the Queen Mother, she was the Queen then, were very cynical.

"They didn't like that chthonic blood coursing through Philip's veins."

She added: "He was a Greek Prince, they didn't like Greece, it was perfidious, it was always in a mess, it had flirted with a fascist.

"He didn't actually have any Greek blood, but he had lots of Germanic blood and of course, we didn't like that."

She continued: "I mean, Britain was so, kind of, thin-lipped that we couldn't even see fit to let Philip invite his sisters to the wedding in 1947 because they were married to Germans."



This comes after expert Kinsey Schofield stated that the Queen mother was “devastated” by the marriage of Elizabeth II to Philip.

