 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen mother did not want Prince Philip 'Greek blood' to enter in royals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's mother did not want her to marry Prince Philip, says expert. 

Dr Tessa Dunlop reveals the Windsor royals were worried inclusion of a Greek Prince, Philip, in the family would mess up their bloodline.

Speaking to host Jo Elvin, Dr Dunlop said: "A lot of the courtiers and those around the young Princess, and even the Queen Mother, she was the Queen then, were very cynical.

"They didn't like that chthonic blood coursing through Philip's veins."

She added: "He was a Greek Prince, they didn't like Greece, it was perfidious, it was always in a mess, it had flirted with a fascist.

"He didn't actually have any Greek blood, but he had lots of Germanic blood and of course, we didn't like that."

She continued: "I mean, Britain was so, kind of, thin-lipped that we couldn't even see fit to let Philip invite his sisters to the wedding in 1947 because they were married to Germans."

This comes after expert Kinsey Schofield stated that the Queen mother was “devastated” by the marriage of Elizabeth II to Philip.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John, Britney Spears next collaboration in works? Details inside

Elton John, Britney Spears next collaboration in works? Details inside

Margot Robbie says Disney cancelled ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff

Margot Robbie says Disney cancelled ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff

Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry over ‘Spare’ secrets

Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry over ‘Spare’ secrets
Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey ties the knot with Andy Kabel in Mexico

Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey ties the knot with Andy Kabel in Mexico
Meghan Markle planning third baby with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle planning third baby with Prince Harry?
Prince Harry lands in Hawaii sans Meghan Markle to honour military roots

Prince Harry lands in Hawaii sans Meghan Markle to honour military roots
Hailey Bieber sparks speculations over lip fillers as she models over-plumped pout

Hailey Bieber sparks speculations over lip fillers as she models over-plumped pout
Inside Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski budding romance

Inside Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski budding romance

Stranger Things creators drop hints on the final big season

Stranger Things creators drop hints on the final big season
King Charles all set to make history with his coronation

King Charles all set to make history with his coronation
King Charles III embraces the ‘change’ as he ‘sets aside’ Queen’s protocols

King Charles III embraces the ‘change’ as he ‘sets aside’ Queen’s protocols

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts