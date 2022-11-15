Gisele Bündchen sparks romance rumours with kids’ Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen stepped out with her children’s martial arts teacher Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica after finalising divorce from Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, Bündchen and her two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

Brazilian gossip site Purepeople reported Wednesday that the pair are dating, however a source told Page Six the rumours of a romance are “completely false.”

“He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source revealed. “They are not dating.” The source added that the duo’s relationship is “strictly platonic and professional.”

A second insider told the outlet that “Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are home-schooled.”

Valente operates the Valente Brothers jiu-jitsu studio in Florida with his brothers, Pedro and Gui, according to their website.

In February, Bündchen shared a video of her sessions at the academy, saying she felt "stronger" since she began training, via People Magazine.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in an IG post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense.”

"I feel it's an important skill for all, but specially for us women," Bündchen continued. "Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

On Friday, November 11, 2022, the studio's Instagram page shared images from Bündchen and the brothers' spread in a recent issue of Dust Magazine.

“I have always been a seeker and a curious person who always wants to dive deeper. It's actually because of my son that I met Joaquim,” Bündchen said in a clip from the article.

“I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."

“Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realised that it was much more than self-defence,” she added.

“I became really interested [in] the philosophy. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life... It sounded like something definitely wanted to learn more about.”