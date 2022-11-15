 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Leslie talks working with Rian

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actor talked about his experience working with Rian Johnson and more.

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Tuesday, Leslie was asked what did he think when he first got the call for this sequel movie?

He responded saying, “umm..what did I first think …I mean, I’m, I was just so—I really wanted to deliver for Rian..he is so kind and I felt the depth of his care for his cast, when I watched that first film, you know he tried to hold as many of them in the frame as he could right, because he valued them.”

He went on saying, “It was like umm ..it was always two or three of them or may be four in every frame, because he cared about them.”

The 41-year-old further stated, “And so I just wanted to bring hopefully something as rich and textured in the performance that would be worthy of that frame.”

When he was asked about his first day on set with all the cast in Greece, Leslie told, “I don’t know if I remember the first day on set but I do remember the, you know general feeling on that set just it was so joyful and generous.”

For the unversed, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, the movie has been released on September, 10, 2022. 

